Prep softball: Lady Flyers even record heading into Sunroc Invitational

Written by Darren Cole
March 16, 2017
File photo, Dixie vs. Granger, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 9, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Dixie’s Lady Flyers got a big win in extra innings on the road against the Richfield Wildcats 10-9 Wednesday afternoon.

“We had to overcome seven errors to pull out the win,” said Dixie head coach Dave Demas.

Dixie put up five runs over the first two innings, but the Lady Wildcats matched them with five runs in the bottom of the second. From that point on, Richfield would match every run Dixie put up. Going into the seventh, Dixie held a slim 9-8 advantage. But Richfield got the tying run to send it to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Joslyn Bundy scored the winning run by stealing home. Bundy then got the win from the circle when she came in to relieve Kaylee Riding.

Dixie scored their 10 runs on eight hits. Richfield only managed seven hits against the Flyer pitching.

“Senior McKenzie Worthington had two doubles for us,” said Demas. “Kaylee Riding also got a big triple.”

The win evens Dixie at 1-1 heading into the Sunroc Invitational, hosted by the Lady Flyers this weekend. Dixie will play five games on Friday and Saturday, beginning with a noon game against Salem Hills on Friday. Richfield falls to 3-4-1.

Boys soccer
Juan Diego 5, Cedar 0

The Redmen fell to 2-3 on the season with the road loss in Draper.

Cedar just couldn’t manage any offense against the No. 1-ranked Soaring Eagle, who are 4-1 on the season. Juan Diego’s only loss came against another Region 9 team, Snow Cany0n. JDHS has outscored opponents 16-6 this season.

The Redmen, who have scored seven goals in their two wins and no goals in their three losses, return to action this afternoon with a match vs. Bear River (to be played at Juan Diego High School). The Bears are 3-0 and have only given up one goal in those three matches.

