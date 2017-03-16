Right On: Liberals’ descent from high moral ground

composite image for illustration purpose

OPINION – Classic military strategy dictates taking and holding the high ground. Many a battle has been won where this advice was followed.

For the last 50 years, liberals have seen themselves as holding the moral high ground. Their message and politics are based on what they see as fairness and compassion. But a thoughtful appraisal shows today’s liberals failing to recognize how far downhill they have descended as they embrace morally ambiguous causes.

The 1960s’ civil rights movement united a broad coalition on moral high ground to rid the country of its remaining racist institutions. During that same decade, opposition to the Vietnam War painted the country as militaristic in the minds of many.

Largely ignoring Democrats’ longstanding role representing the American worker, the party’s liberal wing used its civil rights credentials to find other faults with American society and institutions. As they did so, they saw themselves as ascending new moral heights. Others saw their new causes as unpatriotic, morally ambiguous and in some cases unconstitutional.

Anti-Americanism became a liberal badge of honor. The Founding Fathers were dismissed as racist. Mobs jeered and spit on troops returning from Vietnam. Rioters disrupted the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The far left glamorized and even aided communist insurrections and puppet regimes around the world. Remember Che Guevara and Ho Chi Minh T-shirts?

Focus on social issues attracted new political constituencies. Putting these groups into demographic bins, liberals began their moral descent by embracing now-discredited identity politics.

Political advantage likewise came from describing conservatism, focused on individual freedom, limited government and economic issues, as leading to oppression of minorities and the disadvantaged.

The left found no shortage of societal ills that needed its attention. Unsatisfied with equal opportunity, liberals insisted on equal outcomes. Anything less was prima facie evidence of discrimination and must be taxed and redistributed or ended by government civil rights action.

This irrational — and dare I say immoral — concept led to numerous court cases, affirmative action, the Equal Rights Amendment and legislative district gerrymandering to ensure minority majority representation.

The liberal message pricked the conscience of those in the white majority who could be made to feel guilty about American society. Most bore no personal guilt for discrimination but by supporting liberal causes, they felt they could help atone for the sins of others.

Liberalism became a personal identity rather than an ideology: “I am a moral and high-minded person because I support (fill in the blank here).” As philosophy professor David Schmidtz said, “If you’re trying to prove your heart is in the right place, it isn’t.”

The late ethics professor Jean Bethke Elshtain wrote, “Pity is about how deeply I can feel. And in order to feel this way, to experience the rush of my own pious reaction, I need victims the way an addict needs drugs.”

Searching for new victims to pity, liberals espoused white guilt, political correctness, the diversity cult, environmental orthodoxy and campus intolerance. They continued to see moral virtue in all these while stigmatizing those who didn’t as narrow-minded and bigoted.

Liberals are obsessed with imposing their ever evolving version of morality on those with differing but sincerely held moral standards, often based on religious principles. This obsession is clearly illustrated by their witch hunt for opponents of same sex marriage.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, liberal media gleefully chased around the country to find a bigot who represented the backwardness of organized religion. The media descended (double entendre intended) on a young woman in Indiana who was happy to serve members of the LGBT community in her pizza restaurant but said she wouldn’t cater a same sex marriage. A “witch” had been hunted down! Her deviation from liberal orthodoxy, no matter how innocuous or reasonable, would not be tolerated.

Chik-fil-A’s CEO had the nerve to announce his opposition to same sex marriage. Sensing an opportunity to bolster their moral credentials, liberals announced a nationwide boycott with Boston’s mayor going so far as to suggest the company “get out of town.” But the boycott instead resulted in a surge of business for the fast food chain, its best day in history. Where did all these moral deplorables come from and how could they not see the liberal light shining brightly from the moral high ground?

Four thousand people were shot in Chicago in 2016. Struggling to find moral high ground amid this minority disaster, Chicago’s mayor announced the city will be a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. Liberals feel good about championing illegals that violate existing law. But how is Chicago’s minority community served by the mayor’s endorsement of lawlessness?

To me, the liberal fight for transgender restrooms says it all, a fitting epitaph for their moral self-righteousness.

Liberals have squandered the moral currency gained in the 1960s civil rights movement. They will continue to lose elections until they return to issues that resonate with a majority of Americans.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews