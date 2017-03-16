News short: Red light run results in T-bone collision

Written by Mori Kessler
March 16, 2017

ST. GEORGE – The intersection of 100 South and River Road is no stranger to vehicle collisions and played host to another one Thursday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m., a Honda CR-V was eastbound on 100 South and had a green light at the River Road intersection, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said. As the CR-V continued east through the intersection it collided with a northbound Toyota SUV.

The Toyota ran a right light and T-boned the Honda, Childs said.

While both vehicles were ultimately towed from the scene, only minor injuries such as scrapes and bruising caused by airbags going off were reported by the occupants of the vehicles.

No one required transport to the hospital by ambulance, Childs said.

Access to the eastbound lanes of 100 South on the eastern side of the River Road intersection was temporarily blocked as responders dealt with the crash. The area was cleared by 7:15 p.m.

St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

