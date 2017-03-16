Letter to the Editor: Placement of Vietnam Memorial Wall is a disgrace

A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives at Zion Harley Davidson by escort Wednesday. The wall will be on display for the public Thursday-Sunday. Washington, Utah, March 15, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

OPINION — For the wall to be placed, albeit temporarily, at a business parking lot is a disgrace. It stinks.

I served with several of the young men whose names are engraved in the stone of the wall. I’ve visited the wall in Washington D.C. and also when the traveling version was on display at the Utah state Capitol many years ago. I’m quite sure there are other Vietnam veterans who feel this is simply the wrong place and atmosphere for the Vietnam memorial.

It seems like the wall has been hijacked as a prop to draw attention to Zion Harley Davidson. It deserves to have been placed in a public place offering a more tranquil and dignified atmosphere than a motorcycle dealership.

Submitted by LARRY CAZIER, Ivins, Utah.

