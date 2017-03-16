Teen girl escapes attempted kidnapping

Stock image, Emergency vehicles at night | Image by artolympic, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a teenage girl and force her into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the 16-year-old girl was walking on South Hilton Drive and as she neared the roundabout on the north end of the road where it turns to go west she saw an older white Jeep on the side of the road, according to a news release issued by St. George Police.

A white man appearing to be between 30 and 40 years old was standing next to the Jeep smoking a cigarette.

As the teen passed by, the man allegedly grabbed her arm and started to pull her toward the Jeep, telling her, “You need to get in the vehicle.”

“Fortunately, the juvenile knew to scream and fight to get free,” the news release states.

As the girl ran away, she looked back and saw a woman with blonde hair get into the Jeep willingly before the suspect drove away toward Blackridge Drive.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man or the Jeep.

The suspect is described as a white male with shaggy hair and some facial hair. He appeared to be between 30 and 40 years of age and slightly taller than 5 feet 6 inches tall. The vehicle is described as an older white Jeep with a tinted back window covered in stickers.

Anyone spotting a vehicle matching the description or who has additional information about the incident is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300 or Detective Raybould at 435-627-4378.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews