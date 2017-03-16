TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | March 17-19

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture Series: Unplug and Dive In: Exploring Mindfulness | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George

Saturday, 6 p.m. | Spring Equinox Observation | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyph Site, 13.5 miles north east of Cedar City on Highway U-130 | Telephone: 435-463-3735

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara

Friday, 8 p.m. | Cinders | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Many Miles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Sh!t Dogma | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Oskar & Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Ricardo’s, 1110 S. Bluff St., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Oskar & Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 11 a.m. to Saturday, 1 a.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Blow Out | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | St. Patty’s Puppet Party | Admission: Donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Party | Admission: No cover | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

