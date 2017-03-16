TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
March 16, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

 Click play play-arrow above

Weekend events | March 17-19

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Friday, 3:30 p.m. | BYU Fan Fest | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School Football Field, 350 E. 700 South, St. George
  • Saturday, all day | Puppet Day | Admission: Free, donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Pioneer Music Demonstration | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Sheep to Shawl | Admission: $5 a family | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | Scouting for Food Drive | Admission: Donated food items | Location: Southern Utah residences
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Pink Tea benefiting Camp Kesem | Admission: TBD, donations | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Cinders | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Many Miles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Sh!t Dogma | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Oskar & Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Ricardo’s, 1110 S. Bluff St., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Oskar & Julia  | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 11 a.m. to Saturday, 1 a.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Blow Out | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | St. Patty’s Puppet Party | Admission: Donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Party | Admission: No cover | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Outdoor/active

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Feeling Lucky 5K | Admission: $12-$20 | Location: Kanab Middle School, 690 S. Cowboy Way, Kanab
  • Saturday, all day | Hero Day | Admission: 50 percent off for active military, police, fire fighters and paramedics | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 7 a.m. | Bear Run 5K | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Paiute Tribal Office, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City
  • Saturday, 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time | Mesquite Madness Road Ride | Admission: $40-$75 | Location: Mesquite Community Center, 102 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite, Nevada
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Giant and Liv Demo | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Star party | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D   C O N T E N T  • 

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply