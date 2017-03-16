TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | March 17-19
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Water Color Society Spring Show | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Jack Seibold | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture Series: Unplug and Dive In: Exploring Mindfulness | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Spring Equinox Observation | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyph Site, 13.5 miles north east of Cedar City on Highway U-130 | Telephone: 435-463-3735
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. PDT | Tom Stevens: Timeless Impressions | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: Adults, $7; children, $5 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Over the River and Through the Woods” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Swagger: Celtic Rock Band | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 3:30 p.m. | BYU Fan Fest | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High School Football Field, 350 E. 700 South, St. George
- Saturday, all day | Puppet Day | Admission: Free, donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Pioneer Music Demonstration | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Sheep to Shawl | Admission: $5 a family | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Celebration | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Burger Theory, 1808 South Crosby Way, St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Happy St. Patrick’s Day with Celtic Music | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Scouting for Food Drive | Admission: Donated food items | Location: Southern Utah residences
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Pink Tea benefiting Camp Kesem | Admission: TBD, donations | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Cinders | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Many Miles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Sh!t Dogma | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Oskar & Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Ricardo’s, 1110 S. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Oskar & Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 11 a.m. to Saturday, 1 a.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Blow Out | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | St. Patty’s Puppet Party | Admission: Donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | St. Patrick’s Day Party | Admission: No cover | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Feeling Lucky 5K | Admission: $12-$20 | Location: Kanab Middle School, 690 S. Cowboy Way, Kanab
- Saturday, all day | Hero Day | Admission: 50 percent off for active military, police, fire fighters and paramedics | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Bear Run 5K | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Paiute Tribal Office, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time | Mesquite Madness Road Ride | Admission: $40-$75 | Location: Mesquite Community Center, 102 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Giant and Liv Demo | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Star party | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
