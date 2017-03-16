Dixie GOP forum to hold luncheon with special guests

composite image

ST. GEORGE — The public is invited to the Dixie Republican Forum luncheon Wednesday featuring a panel discussion and public Q&A on the proper role of local government.

The luncheon will be held at noon Wednesday at Dixie State University’s Stephen and Marcia Wade Alumni House, 684 E. 500 South, St. George .

The panel will include state Rep. Walt Brooks, County Commissioner Victor Iverson, citizen activist Thomas Dyches and a city government official.

The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be served at a cost of $12 and requires an email RSVP to dixierepublicanforum@yahoo.com by Friday.

The Dixie Republican Forum is a local group of conservative Republicans that hosts monthly meetings for educational purposes. For more information, email Larry Meyers at dixierepublicanforum@yahoo.com.

Event details

What: Dixie Republican Forum luncheon.

When: Wednesday, March 22, at noon.

Where: Dixie State University’s Stephen and Marcia Wade Alumni House, 684 E. 500 South, St. George.

Cost: $12 for lunch, free for panel discussion only. Reservations for lunch must be made by Friday to dixierepublicanforum@yahoo.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews