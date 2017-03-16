David Wilson

May 12, 1922 — March 12, 2017

David Delaun Wilson passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, at the age of 94. He was born in Hurricane, Utah, in 1922, to Ben and Susie Cox Wilson. He had 6 siblings: Carlyle, Vere, Rose, Ruth, Nola and Julia.

After graduating Hurricane High School, he moved to California where he met his future wife, Roxcy Lou Cheney. While dating Roxcy, he decided to go into the Navy and served from 1942-1946 as a Navy CB. In the service, he was a barber. After 3 years of being in the service, David and Roxcy were married in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple. They lived in South Gate, California, for 23 years where he did construction and continued to barber. Then they moved back to Hurricane where David bought a house and a 50-acre farm. He grew watermelon and planted peach and pecan trees. Farming was always something he enjoyed doing and loved to teach his grandchildren how to do.

In 2009 Roxcy preceded Dave in death after being married for over 60 years. They are survived by their children Terry, Dennis, and Susanne along with 22 grandchildren, over 60 great-grandchildren and a handful of great-great-grandchildren. He is loved and missed.

Funeral services

Graveside service to be held at Hurricane City Cemetery on Saturday, March 18, at 12 p.m.

