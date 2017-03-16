Cedar City Hospital named a ‘Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital’

CEDAR CITY — One of the nation’s Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals is situated in Iron County, according to a recent report by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and iVantage Health Analytics.

“I believe this achievement validates our daily commitment to providing the very best healthcare possible to our community,” Eric Packer, administrator at Cedar City Hospital, said. “Our staff is exceptional in their expertise and dedication, and we are proud of providing world-class care, close to home.”

Cedar City Hospital scored in the “Top 100 of Rural and Community Hospitals” on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. The Index is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers, and measures hospitals across several pillars of hospital strength, which include cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives and financial stability.

“Across the spectrum of performance indicators, there are rural providers that are writing the blueprint for success. Our analysis shows that this group of top performer providers, like Cedar City Hospital, exhibits a focused concern for their community needs,” Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health, said.

About Cedar City Hospital

Cedar City Hospital is a 48-bed, 170,000 square-foot medical and surgical hospital in Cedar City that provides health care and hospital services to Southern Utah, eastern Nevada, and northern Arizona. According to its news release, the hospital is routinely recognized as one of the top community hospitals in the nation.

In 2016, Cedar City Hospital had the following:

3,591 admissions.

2,784 outpatient surgeries.

781 inpatient surgeries.

18,803 emergency room visits.

853 births.

234,448 lab tests.

41,336 imaging procedures.

During 2016, the hospital hired 126 new employees, added four new physicians and donated 9,524 volunteer hours by 147 hospital volunteers. Total charity care amounted to more than $5.67 million.

Cedar City Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based health system whose motto is “Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible.”

Internationally-recognized as a leader in providing extraordinary care at affordable costs, the hospital’s news release said, Intermountain strives to give patients the care and information they need where, when and how they want it, with seamless coordination. By transforming the way health is promoted and care is delivered — and by engaging with other community organizations — Intermountain seeks to achieve the healthiest communities with the lowest cost per person in the nation.

About the Chartis Group and iVantage Health Analytics:

The Chartis Group is a national advisory services firm dedicated to the health care industry. Chartis provides strategic planning, value-based care, advanced performance, informatics and technology consulting services, according to Cedar City Hospital’s news release, as well as leading-edge decision support tools to the country’s leading health care providers. The Chartis Center for Rural Health was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at Chartisrural.com.

IVantage Health Analytics is a subsidiary of The Chartis Group and a leading provider of health care analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization, according to the news release. IVantage’s analytics are the basis of continuing thought leadership and insight in the areas of health care policy and research. Learn more at iVantageHealth.com.

