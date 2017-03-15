Man facing sexual abuse of a child found incompetent to stand trial

Stock Image | St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – An Enoch man diagnosed with multiple mental disorders was deemed incompetent Tuesday to stand trial for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Theodore Calvin Wolf Fletcher is facing charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, both second-degree felonies. He has also been accused of dealing harmful material to a minor, a third-degree felony, and sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Fletcher’s attorney, Troy Sundquist petitioned the court for a competency evaluation after a representative from the Southwest Behavioral Health Center reported that the defendant had been undergoing treatment at the facility since 2012.

Fletcher was previously diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, autism and anxiety, according to Sundquist’s motion.

“Defendant does not like to face reality and lives in a fairy tale world when it come(s) (to) reality,” Sundquist said in the petition. The defendant thinks he is unstoppable and can do anything.”

Two mental health professionals evaluated Fletcher last month. They both determined that he was not competent to stand trial. Likewise, Fletcher’s own counselor at Utah Behavioral Health Services made a similar recommendation.

Fletcher has been ordered into the custody of the Utah State Hospital for the time being. He is scheduled for a review hearing on June 13 when another report from state professionals will be issued to the courts to determine whether further treatment is necessary or if Fletcher can then stand trial.

Fletcher, who will turn 21 later this month, has remained in the Iron County Correctional Facility with $50,000 bail required for release since his arrest December 2016.

According to the charging documents, the alleged victim told authorities during an interview at the Children’s Justice Center that Fletcher had had sexual contact with her during the summer.

Enoch police later interviewed Fletcher who allegedly corroborated the victim’s detail of events. Court documents describe the sexual activity.

A search warrant and continued investigation by police later found more than 50 sheets of printed photos containing animated pictures of minors performing sexual acts, Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames previously told Cedar City News.

There were also two pictures of the same type of material on one of Fletcher’s iPods, court documents state. Fletcher allegedly used the same iPod to take the nude photos of the victim but told police he deleted them afterwards.

