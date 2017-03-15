Huber to stay on as interim U.S. Attorney for Utah

John Huber, Utah's U.S. Attorney General, speaking at a press conference concerning the SNAP benefits fraud case involving members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Feb. 23, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office, St. George News

UTAH – John Huber will continue to serve as the U.S. attorney for Utah, at least for the time being.

Huber was given a reprieve by the U.S. Justice Department and will stay on as an interim U.S. attorney for the state for the next four months.

Huber was one of 46 U.S. attorneys who were asked by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last Friday to resign.

It is not out of the norm for the 93 U.S. attorney generals to leave their positions when a new president takes office. They serve at the pleasure of the president and are dismissed accordingly. Some U.S. attorney have already left office, according to the Associated Press.

Huber had offered his own resignation last week. He said in a statement issued Wednesday that he is grateful to President Donald Trump and Sessions for allowing him to continue serving in his current capacity.

“I am very grateful to President Trump and Attorney General Sessions for allowing me to continue my service as United States Attorney,” Huber said. “As a career prosecutor and public servant, this privilege to represent our nation is the pinnacle of my career.”

A Utah native, Huber joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2002 and was appointed to become Utah’s U.S. Attorney in February 2015 with the support of Sen. Orrin Hatch. Huber was confirmed by the Senate in June and took the oath of office in August 2015.

During his time with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Huber has been involved in the prosecution of notable federal cases out of the Southern Utah, such as 2015’s Recapture Canyon ATV protest case involving San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman and the 2016 case involving food stamp fraud and members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Huber has also been recognized for his service by two U.S. Attorneys General. In 2004, Attorney General John Ashcroft recognized Huber for his work in fighting violent crime, and in 2010 Attorney General Eric Holder honored him for his performance as a federal prosecutor.

