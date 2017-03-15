Maria Castañon

October 21, 1934 — March 13, 2017

Maria Salomé Castañon, 82, passed away on March 13, 2017. She was born on Oct. 21, 1934, in Sombrerete, Zacatecas Mexico to Santos and Elvira (Rios) Garcia. She married José Salomé Castañon in Zacatecas in 1954.

Unconditional love comes to mind when you think of Salomé, she was a beloved a wife, devoted mother and doting grandmother. Salomé was raised in the town of Sobrerete, Mexico, with her siblings who enjoyed a simple life. Salomé and José were married in 1954. They had their eldest son before moving to Ciudad Juárez where the rest of the children were born and raised before coming to the United States.

Salomé was a stay-at-home mom who cared for all of her children and some of her grandchildren. She was loved by many friends as well.

She is survived by her husband José Castañon who resides in St. George; children Santos and Angelina Garcia, Milton-Freewater, Oregon; Sofia Mellish-Legg and Bill Legg, Caldwell, Idaho; Patricia Niva-Ringle and Steve Ringle, Northport, Washington; José and Mary Castañon, Rosalia, Washington; and Hilda and Fernando Morales, St. George, Utah; also by 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; brother Mario Garcia, Cd. Juarez, Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Maria, Juan, Gil and Dolores; grandson James Nieva.

The family would like to thank her primary doctors; Dr. Carlos Mercado, Dr. Joseph Te and Dr. Michael Codiga for the care and dedication they gave her and the home health team at Canyon Home & Hospice.

To the support of family and friends who visited with her during her illness will be forever appreciated.

Funeral services

A Rosary will be held Thursday, March 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 17, at 3 p.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 N., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.