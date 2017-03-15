March 12, 2017 — March 12, 2017

Leo Cosmo Smith returned home to his Heavenly Father’s arms on Sunday, March 12, 2017, where we are certain his great grandpa and great-great grandma were waiting, even fighting to have the first hugs and kisses.

Leo is the descendant of Vikings and kings. His future was sure to have found him as a slayer of dragons, savior of fair maidens in peril. He would have captured control of galaxies and have unlocked the power of the universe. He would have play crashed his hot wheel cars, run home covered in dirt, jumped in rain puddles, had awesome fights between his toy dinosaurs and army men, a champion block builder, a professional bicycle stuntman, and avid daredevil.

He would have graduated as valedictorian of his high school and magna cum laude from college, where he would have gone on to receive his M.D., Ph.D., or Juris Doctorate.

He would have married the most beautiful girl from his childhood neighborhood and who also had the biggest heart. They would have had a gaggle of beautiful children.

He would have been a benefactor to many charities and would have raised awareness for causes and helped to feed the homeless and would have done everything he could to help our veterans.

Leo, your time was brief, but your Heavenly Father sent you here to receive a physical body and return. He needed you as a soldier in Heaven, where we know that you will be the bravest of all.

He is survived by his beautiful and stunning mommy, Savannah Madge Smith, and dashingly handsome daddy, James Smith; his grandparents, Rick and Lorina (Smith) Potter of Salt Lake, and Hugh “Jim” and Melody (Wright) Smith of Salt Lake, great grandparents, Pamella (Knight) Smith of Roswell, GA, Faye (Baldwin) and her husband Robert Lafferty of Johnson City, New York, “Nancy” Cirilia Peña, and Kent and Selma Wright; great-great grandpa Milo Knight, aunts and uncles, Malcolm, Richie, Sawyer, and Leia Potter of Salt Lake and Alex Smith, and Sara (Smith) and her husband Zach Davenport, great aunts and uncle, Briana Popham and her husband, Petty Officer 1st Class, Jonathan Popham of the Coast Guard in Elizabeth, North Carolina, Aubrey (Smith) and her husband Michael Forest of Marietta, Georgia, Alisha (Smith) and her husband Jay McArthur of Roswell, Georgia, Travis and Chelsea Smith of Denver, Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his great grandpa, Allen Lee Smith, his great grandpa, Richard Malcolm Potter, and great-great-grandma, Madge (Zuffelt) Knight.

Funeral services

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at the St. George City Cemetery in downtown St. George.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leo’s honor to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.