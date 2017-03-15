Grant funds available for preserving historical records, collections

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Archives and Records Service, in cooperation with the Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board, has grant funding available to non-profit organizations and local governments for historical records preservation projects.

Funding can be used to help Utah repositories preserve at-risk, historic records and to provide access to important collections. These grants are intended for short-term projects.

This year grants of up to $7,500 are offered. All grants require a one-to-one in-kind and/or cash match.

Grant work cannot begin until July 10, 2017, and all work must be completed by June 25, 2018. All grants must contain a public access component, such as posting digital images online or creating an online finding aid or index.

Grant funding comes from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is the granting arm of the National Archives and Records Administration.

Since 1964, the National Historical Publications and Records Commission has funded projects to document democracy. Over 4,200 grants have been awarded to state and local archives, colleges and universities, libraries and historical societies, and other non-profit organizations.

This funding has:

Preserved thousands of collections.

Increased public access and use of archives and records.

Trained scores of archivists and documentary editors.

Applications are required and must be received by April 5, 2017. Grant applicants are required to have a Data Universal Numbering System number before submitting an application.

The grant guidelines and application are available by clicking here. For further information, contact Janell Tuttle at jtuttle@utah.gov.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews