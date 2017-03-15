Deadline extended for ‘Community Impact Challenge and Exposition’

Photo courtesy of Utah Nonprofits Association, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – If your organization has a new, innovative idea for a way to collaborate with other organizations – or is already doing so – the Southern Utah committee of the Utah Nonprofits Association would like to invite you to compete in the Community Impact Challenge and Exposition as part of the 2017 “Southern Utah Community Impact Summit” April 4.

Two teams of collaborators will have the opportunity to win a cash prize of either $2,500 for the best new collaboration or $1,000 for the best existing collaboration. The application deadline has been extended to Friday.

In addition to the Community Impact Challenge, the entire Southern Utah Community Impact Summit will be dedicated to collaboration and will include educational programs, networking, a keynote speaker and panel discussion.

Speakers, judges and panelists at the event will include Utah Nonprofits Association representatives, St. George Mayor Jon Pike, Sen. Orrin G. Hatch Professional Staff Member Dianne Browning, UServeUtah, legislators and nonprofit organizations from across the state, as well as presentations from the winners of the 2016 Community Impact Challenge.

The objective of the summit is to ignite and inspire attendees and Southern Utah residents to actively engage in collaboration to reduce redundancy, stretch dollars and expand effective programs or services to ensure that the community is served in the most efficient way. The goal is to see that everyone who has a need in the community is served.

This goal was the impetus behind the Community Impact Challenge and Exposition. Utah Nonprofits Association is seeking innovative projects that demonstrate collaboration between nonprofit organizations, government entities and for-profit businesses which meet a need in the community.

With the Community Impact Challenge and Exposition, Utah Nonprofits Association seeks to provide an innovative, creative experience that motivates nonprofit organizations to reach out, to think outside of the box and partner strategically to provide new projects or programs that will impact local communities in a positive way.

The end result will bring successful, sustainable new services or programs and long-term mutually beneficial partnerships to not only come to fruition but to also thrive.

Research shows that nonprofits who partner with other organizations, government, business, and volunteers are more impactful and sustainable. By leveraging the commitment of strategic partners, engaged volunteers and diversified funding streams, nonprofits can see as much as 10 times the results of those trying to do the job by themselves.

Eligibility Requirements

Community Impact Teams will consist of a minimum of three collaborators in the following three sectors:

Nonprofit organization- 501(c)(3) – Required

Government entity/public works – Required

For-profit business – Optional

Teams will create and submit based on a new or existing unique, highly collaborative project, service or program. Long or short term concepts will be considered. Teams selected to present in front of the judging panel at the Southern Utah Community Impact Summit must all be present and participate in the 10-minute presentation on April 4.

This award is meant to provide seed money for projects in order to foster collaboration. Teams will be required to return to present at the 2018 summit to report on their progress, successes, pitfalls, challenges faced and lessons learned.

Application Process

Complete and submit an application by March 17 at 5 p.m. to communityimpactchallenge@gmail.com. The request for proposals and application can be found here.

Applications will be reviewed, and three teams will be invited to present at the Southern Utah Community Impact Summit before the audience and a panel of judges. Participants will be notified via email by end of day March 22.

The judges will include five leaders from the community selected and invited to participate based on experience, leadership, engagement and their ability to fairly evaluate programs or projects presented by the Community Impact Teams and select the most viable opportunities for Southern Utah.

Presentations will be made of the top three new collaborations and the top three existing collaborations. Awards will be announced during the Community Impact Awards Ceremony.

The Southern Utah Community Impact Summit is open to all community members and is brought to you by and in appreciation of our sponsors who support the work of Utah Nonprofits Association and UNA members throughout Utah: American Express, Cherry Creek Media, Southern Utah Cares and the Dixie Elks Lodge.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Community Impact Summit.

When: Tuesday, April 4, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dixie Elks Lodge, 630 W. 1250 North, St George.

Cost: UNA/St. George Chamber members/Cedar City Chamber members, $75; nonmembers, $100. Early bird registration discount (members $50; nonmembers $75) available now thru March 31 online. The Community Impact Awards Presentation will be open to the community and free for all to attend (check in 4:30), please RSVP online by April 1.



About Utah Nonprofits Association

The Utah Nonprofits Association works to unify, strengthen and elevate Utah’s nonprofit community through networking, professional development, public policy and providing technical assistance. UNA is the umbrella membership association of nonprofit organizations in Utah. Incorporated in 1990, UNA was created by, and for, people who strive for a stronger, more professional nonprofit community in Utah. The current membership of UNA (statewide) includes over 650 nonprofit organizations and individual members.

