Barbara Corbett

June 23, 1937 — March 10, 2017

Barbara June Smith Corbett, 79, returned to her heavenly home on March 10, 2017, in St. George, Utah. Barbara was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ray Elmer Smith and Luella Maria Clayton Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Jaimen Brady.

She is survived by her husband, William Leroy Corbett, her daughters; Valerie June Winget (Sherral) residing in Central, Utah; Christine Brady (Brett) residing in Lehi, Utah; Susan Marie Milliner residing in Layton, Utah; and son, John William Corbett (Delilas) residing in St. George Utah. She is also survived by her brother, Gerald R. Smith, and her sisters LouAnn West and Karen Jensen. She has left a legacy of 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved and never stopped worrying about right up to her last day.

Barbara graduated from South High in Salt Lake City where she made lasting friends who she kept in regular contact with her entire life. She trained and worked at various medical facilities throughout her life including the University of Utah Cancer Research, St. Marks Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, U of U School of Medicine, and Supervisory of the Nurses Residence at Misericordia Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Barbara spent a lifetime of service at both the ward and stake level in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served many years in ward and stake Relief Society Presidencies, Sunday School Teacher, Young Women’s Leader and Primary. One of her great talents included cake decorating. To help two young ladies who were getting married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and the Provo Temple, she and Bill constructed scale model/cakes of each temple as their wedding cakes. Barbara also served with Bill in the Seattle Washington LDS Mission in 1996-97. She also served many years in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and with Bill in the St. George LDS Temple.

Barbara loved to travel from a very young age and would take every opportunity to see new places. Gathering and sending post cards was a favorite part of that travel. Camping, fishing, hiking and picture taking were some of her favorite times. Playing games with friends and family were at the top of her list of things she loved to do. She was also known to have a sweet tooth right up to the very end with bags stashed, as always, all over her room. We teased her just a week ago that we would slip candy into the coffin with her so she would have some on resurrection day.

She loved flowers and always had a flower garden, including a section for roses. Cooking and trying out new recipes was a daily affair with the skill of making each meal feel special and important.

Music was also part of her life from a very early age, learning new songs and challenging herself throughout her life. The difficulty in being able to play in her last few months was very frustrating. It is good to know she can now play the Bumble Bee Boogie again with her mother.

Her decade’s long battle with various ailments and cancer finally took their toll on Barbara and after another fall she was taken to the hospital. She was with some of her family at the time but not very responsive. And then in the early afternoon of March 10, 2017, she sat up in bed and looked at those in the room and said “I have to go” and laid back down and passed quickly into the next life. She often said there would be a party when she got there, just like the celebration of new life here when someone is born. This we believe to be true.

She was greatly loved by family and friends alike and is already greatly missed by all.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Veyo LDS Chapel, 176 E. Center Street, Veyo, Utah.

Visitations will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, and Thursday , prior to services, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

evening from at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, and , prior to services, from at the church. Funeral services will also be held at Schwab-Matthew Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho, on Saturday, March 18, at 12 p.m.

A visitation will take place from 11-11:45 a.m. , with services, starting at 12 p.m. at the mortuary.

, with services, starting at at the mortuary. Interment will be held Saturday, March 18, in the Paris Cemetery, Paris, Idaho.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.