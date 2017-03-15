Annual ‘Scouting for Food’ drive helps fight hunger; how to donate

ST. GEORGE – Utah Food Bank and its partner agencies across the state are working with the Boy Scouts of America in their “Fight Hunger Statewide” campaign during the 31st annual “Scouting For Food” event Saturday.

Residents are asked to place a bag of food outside their front door by 8 a.m. Saturday for Scout pickup. The Scouts will accept commercially packaged, nonperishable food items.

Products low in sodium/sugar/corn syrup are appreciated, the Scouts’ news release said, also asking that donations exclude glass and perishable items. Most needed items are soup, beef stew, chili, canned meats (tuna/chicken), canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and boxed meals.

This food drive comes at a critical time when supplies at Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries are beginning to thin following the holiday season, the Food Bank’s news release states. This effort has provided the equivalent of approximately 9 million meals since 2010 alone.

All donations will be delivered to Utah Food Bank, regional food banks and emergency food pantries.

“The food these Scouts will be collecting will have a great impact on the 1 in 5 Utah kids at risk of missing a meal today, many of whom are classmates or friends of these Scouts,” Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank chief development officer said. “It is so rewarding to see the Boy Scouts of America, the Utah National Parks Council, the Trapper Trails Council, the Great Salt Lake Council, and the Utah National Guard all working together to help fight hunger within their own communities. You can’t tell if someone is hungry just by looking at them — they look a lot like you and me, and they need our help.”

For more information about Scouting for Food

Other ways to donate

Those who wish to donate directly without Scout pickup may drop off donations at local food pantries, regional food banks, any Harmons Neighborhood Grocer or other designated locations. Find food pantries listed by county here.

Monetary donations may be made at any Smith’s Food & Drug Store between March 17-20. Take the food drive door hangar left by the Scouts and directly to the checkstand at any Smith’s.

Washington County drop-off locations:

Hurricane Care and Share, 450 E. 800 North, Hurricane.

Wal-Mart, 625 W. Telegraph St., Washington.

St. George Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 N. Bluff St. St. George.

Utah Food Bank Warehouse, 4416 S. River Road, St. George.

Santa Clara/Ivins dropoff, 3680 W. Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.

Switchpoint Community Resource Center, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.

Grace Episcopal Community Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George.

Harmons Neighborhood Grocer, 3520 Pioneer Parkway Santa Clara.

Harmons Neighborhood Grocer, 1189 East 700 South, St. George.

