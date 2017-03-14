Prep softball: Cedar wins pitching duel vs. rival Falcons

Cedar's Bryton Holyoak (12), file photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Cedar’s Lady Reds overcame a rough weekend with a much-needed victory over cross-town rival Canyon View 4-1 Tuesday after noon at CVHS.

“We took some hits last week,” said Cedar City head coach Chris Weaver. “A couple of girls got dinged up and we got a few losses. It was nice for us to rebound and get a win today against a good team.”

The low-scoring game was a credit to the two girls throwing from the circle. Canyon View’s Jordan Nielson and Cedar’s Bryton Holyoak kept their teams in the game with stellar pitching. The Lady Reds scored one run in the first and another in the third but only led 2-1 going into the final stanza.

In the fifth and sixth innings, Holyoak was able to get out of jams to limit the Lady Falcons to just one run.

“This was one of the quickest games we have played,” said Coach Weaver. “Both pitchers played well. We were hitting the ball sharply. They were just not hitting to where they weren’t. Softball is a game of mistakes. Whoever commits the fewest usually wins.”

Allie Meisner was the only Lady Red with multiple hits. Holyoak recorded 11 strikeouts.

The Lady Reds improve to 3-4 with the win. They will travel to Springville this Friday for a 3:30 afternoon game. On Saturday, they play at Payson in an 11 a.m. game.

Canyon View, 1-1, next plays in the Sunroc Invitational this weekend in St. George.

