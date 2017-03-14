IRS seeks applications for Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee

Stock image, St. George News

PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service is seeking qualified applicants for nomination to the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee.

The ETAAC provides an organized public forum for discussion of electronic tax administration issues, such as prevention of identity theft and refund fraud in support of the overriding goal that paperless filing should be the preferred and most convenient method of filing tax and information returns. ETAAC members work closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and tax industry to fight electronic fraud.

The IRS is looking for three qualified individuals who will serve three-year terms beginning in September 2017. Applicants should have experience in such areas as cybersecurity and information security, tax software development, tax preparation, payroll and tax financial product processing, systems management and improvement, implementation of customer service initiatives and public administration.

The IRS also encourages representatives from consumer groups with an interest in tax issues to apply. Applications will be accepted through April 24, 2017.

Those wishing to nominate a qualified individual may do so by submitting a letter. Self-nominations are also welcome and applicants should complete the application at this link. Applicants should include a short statement of interest and a resume and describe and document their qualifications, past and current affiliations and dealings with cybersecurity and electronic tax administration.

Applicants must complete and submit a tax check waiver form. They must also undergo an IRS practitioner background check and an FBI criminal background check.

ETAAC is a Federal Advisory Committee established by the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998. Questions about the ETAAC and the application process can be e-mailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.

