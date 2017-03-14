‘Ignite Your Influence’ conference seeks to connect, elevate Southern Utah women

Composite Image

ST. GEORGE — “Every woman will be heard, elevated and succeed.” This is the mission of the new Women’s Influence Center, which is kicking off its first conference, “Ignite Your Influence,” March 23-24.

The Women’s Influence Center is a nonprofit organization associated with the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce. The organization’s purpose is to ignite personal growth, community engagement, health and wellness, leadership development and stronger connections for women in Southern Utah.

Presented in collaboration with the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, the Utah Women and Leadership Project, the Young Women’s Christian Association of Utah and the Women’s Leadership Institute, the conference will open March 23 at 5 p.m. with a social hour and dinner held at the Courtyard Marriott in St. George. The public is invited to attend this evening of celebrating and elevating women with the launch of Women’s Influence Center.

Highlights of the evening will include local leaders taking the Champion’s Pledge in support of the Women’s Influence Center’s mission.

Pat Jones, CEO of the Women’s Leadership Institute, will give the keynote speech detailing the “ElevateHER Challenge,” an initiative with the Women’s Leadership Institute designed to elevate the stature of women in leadership.

Tickets for the March 23 events, which include dinner and a cash bar, are $25.

The conference continues March 24 beginning at 8 a.m. in the Zion Room of Dixie State University’s Holland Building. The all-day conference will feature several breakout and networking sessions, along with a keynote address by Dr. Susan Madsen, a global expert in women’s leadership from Utah Valley University.

The March 24 events are open to all who are interested and is $75 to attend. Student pricing and sponsorship grants are available. For more information call 435-652-7751.

Registration for both days, along with detailed schedules can be found here.

Event details

What: “Ignite Your Influence” conference presented by the Women’s Influence Center.

When: Dinner and Pat Jones keynote program: Thursday, March 23, 5-8 p.m. Conference, keynote and breakout sessions: Friday, March 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Dinner and Pat Jones keynote program: Courtyard Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George Conference, keynote and breakout sessions: Zion Room of Dixie State University’s Holland Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Dinner and Pat Jones keynote program: $25. Conference, keynote and breakout sessions: $75.

Additional information: Reservations are required by Friday, March 17, and can be done online.

