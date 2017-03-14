MormonLeaks attorney responds to LDS Church ‘take down notice’

Photo courtesy of Fox13Now, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – The attorney for the website, MormonLeaks, fired off a letter to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in response to copyright infringement claims.

Marc Randazza is a high profile first amendment attorney who has represented adult entertainment companies. His latest legal battle pits him against the LDS church. The Las Vegas based attorney is representing former members of the LDS church who run the website “MormonLeaks.”

“When someone comes to me with their First Amendment rights being threatened, I have a very hard time saying no,” said Randazza.

The group’s latest document dump prompted LDS leaders to issue a “takedown notice.”

The church ordered MormonLeaks to remove an internal PowerPoint presentation because they’re copyrighted and are not authorized for distribution by the intellectual property owners.

In the slide, church leaders were shown, “Issues and Ideas Leading People Away From the Gospel,” or what some ex-members call an “enemy list.”

The chart listed pornography, the feminist group Ordain Women, and names of excommunicated podcasters and bloggers.

