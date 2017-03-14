Colleen Brinkerhoff

January 21, 1952 — March 10, 2017

On March 10, 2017, our sweet little angel “Teeny” went home to be with her Mama and Daddy.

She came into this life weighing in at around 3 lbs. She was born to Arnold and Amy Leah Matthews Brinkerhoff, Jan. 21, 1952, in Cedar City, Utah. She passed onto the other side of the veil to be with her parents and sisters, Elaine, Geraldine and Helen. She is survived by one brother Raymond D. (Lenny) Brinkerhoff, Evelyn Sturtz, Mary Ann (Lamar) Bringhurst and Verla Venuti.

She was a delight to everyone she met. Always with a smile and a hug and playing her guitar. Her passion was her family and her Magna Doodle and music. She always wanted to dance with everyone and learned to walk by dancing.

Thanks to her brother and sister Raymond and Lenny who took care of her for 19 years and for the visits she loved to have with her family and nieces and nephews. From her, they learned to be kind and accepting of those with disabilities. Thanks to her friends she made at the Hurricane Rehab Center for their kindness in taking care of her needs. They always mentioned how much they loved her.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held at the Virgin Pioneer Memorial Cemetery, Virgin, Utah, March 18, at 11 a.m. prompt.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to offer their condolences at www.spilsburymortuary.com.