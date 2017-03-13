Driver wrecks on I-15; medical condition blamed

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Authorities’ search for an erratic driver ended in an emergency scene when the driver twice swerved over two lanes of Interstate 15 Monday afternoon and crashed into a guardrail.

“Originally this came out as an ‘attempt to locate’ a vehicle that was swerving all over the road,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Hintze said. “A witness following the vehicle reported a maroon colored PT Cruiser swerving all over the road, speeding up and then hitting its brakes suddenly.”

The Chrysler PT Cruiser was initially reported to be southbound at milepost 30, but while UHP troopers were looking for it, the witness called back about 1:20 p.m. and said the automobile had wrecked at milepost 28.

The PT Cruiser initially served toward the right-side guardrail, missing it by inches, then overcorrected, Hintze said, taking the vehicle across the lanes of traffic.

It hit the left guardrail, sending it careening back across the lanes of traffic about 300 yards south of the initial swerving point. The car impacted with the right guardrail, crunching the right front side of the car.

“EMS, firefighters and law enforcement arrived, and it did seem to be a diabetic issue with the driver.” Hintze said. “He sustained no injuries from the accident, as far as it appears right now. He’s just being treated for possible diabetic symptoms.”

No citations would be issued, Hintze said, as this was a medical issue.

Units from the Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Valley Fire District and Hildale Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

