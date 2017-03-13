Reward offered for info concerning Springdale vandalism incidents

Springdale town sign, Springdale, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of SpringdaleTown.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Springdale Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading the arrest of a person of persons who committed acts of vandalism at Springdale Town Hall and other locations.

It was Sunday around 9 a.m. when a Springdale Police officer noticed evidence of vandalism at the town hall, Springdale Police Officer Britt Ballard said Monday.

Town employees also began to find similar instances of vandalism at locations across town. These areas included River Park, the town cemetery and pickleball/tennis court facility.

“It was discovered that several small trees had been cut down and irrigation lines had (been) damaged,” Springdale Police posted on Facebook Monday.

The pickleball/tennis court and town hall entryway were also stained with an oil substance.

The damage to town infrastructure is estimated to in the thousands of dollars, Ballard said.

Such acts of vandalism “are few and far between,” Ballard said.

It is too early in the investigation to know if this was the work of area residents or visitors, Ballard said.

Being at the mouth of Zion National Park, millions of people pass through Springdale each year to reach the park and do so typically without incident. An estimated over four million people visited Zion National Park in 2016.

The Springdale Police Department can be reached at 435-772-3434. Individuals can also contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 435-634-5730 and ask for the on-duty Springdale Police officer.

Callers may remain anonymous.

