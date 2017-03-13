Report projects millions would lose health insurance under GOP plan; Utah impact

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, standing with Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., right, and House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, speaks during a news conference on the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 7, 2017 | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An estimated 14 million people would lose their health coverage next year under House Republicans’ proposed American Health Care Act, according to a nonpartisan budget analysis by Congress.

The report by the Congressional Budget Office also estimates the number of people losing coverage would grow to 24 million by 2026, essentially negating the gains achieved by President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Currently, nearly 200,000 Utah residents have enrolled for coverage under the “Obamacare” health exchange, and St. George’s zip codes represent the fifth-highest in the state for sign-ups under the exchange, according to an analysis by the Utah Health Policy Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that tackles issues relating to health.

Under the proposed GOP plan, the budget office found that average premiums for individuals would rise in 2018 and 2019 by 15 percent to 20 percent compared to current law, because Republicans would eliminate the penalties designed to encourage people to buy insurance.

By 2020, premiums would begin to fall in comparison to current law, and by 2026 average premiums for people buying individual coverage would be roughly 10 percent lower than current law.

However, by then the report estimates a total of 52 million people would lack insurance.

This undermines the Republican argument that health insurance markets created under “Obamacare” are unstable and about to implode. The congressional experts said that largely would not be the case and the market for individual health insurance policies “would probably be stable in most areas either under current law or the (GOP) legislation.”

“Over 160,000 Utahns rely on the current premium subsidies and cost-savings to maintain their family’s health insurance that this new bill would strip away to pay for tax cuts to the wealthiest among us,” Matt Slonaker, executive director of the Utah Health Policy Project, said in a newsletter. “Instead of making health insurance more affordable, it would make reliable coverage unreachable for thousands of Utah families …”

A senior citizen couple in their early 60s earning $42,000 and living in Washington County would see their tax credits decrease by $6,500 per year. Changes to age-ratings could also spike their premiums by 30 percent, according to an analysis by the Utah Health Policy Project.

Premiums would vary significantly for people of different ages because of a change Republicans would make allowing old people to be charged more for insurance coverage, compared to young people, than allowed under Obamacare.

Backed by President Donald Trump, House Republican leaders say coverage statistics are misleading because rising out-of-pocket costs make the policies many gained under Obama’s statute unaffordable.

Though the Republican tax credits would be less generous than those under “Obamacare,” the combination of those credits and other changes to lower premiums would attract enough healthy people to stabilize markets under the new plan, according to the report.

Thanks to cuts to Medicaid expansion and “Obamacare” subsidies, the budget office concluded that the GOP measure would also reduce federal deficits by $337 billion over the coming decade, a figure lauded by the proposed law’s supporters.

