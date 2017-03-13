News short: Zion Narrows closed due to high flowing Virgin River

Written by Joseph Witham
March 13, 2017
This 1996 photo shows park visitors hiking the Narrows in Zion National Park, Utah, August 1996 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park announced Sunday that the Narrows area of the park is closed due exceptionally high rate of flow in the Virgin River.

Exploring The Narrows in Zion National Park, Utah, July 1, 2015 | Photo by Cimarron Chacon, St. George News

The closure affects all routes that exit through the Narrows.

The current flow of the river measures 176 cubic feet per second, according to a Monday morning tweet by Zion National Park.

One of the most popular areas in the park, the Narrows surrounds hikers by sandstone walls thousands of feet tall as they walk through the narrow gorge along the Virgin River.

The area will remain closed until the flow rate reaches safer levels.

Updates on the closure and current conditions can be found on Zion National Park’s twitter feed.

