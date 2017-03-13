Driver clips motorcycle from behind, slams into light pole

A Mitsubishi Galant rests next to a light pole it slammed into, St. George, Utah, March 12, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three people went to the hospital Sunday night after a driver clipped a motorcyclist from behind and then crashed into a city light pole.

St. George Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Bluff Street and West 200 South at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A woman driving a white Mitsubishi Galant was traveling north on Bluff Street when she hit a man riding a Honda street bike from behind, knocking the bike and its rider to the ground, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

“She said she didn’t see the motorcycle driving in the lane in front of her,” Holmes said, “and clipped it from behind.”

That caused the Mitsubishi to slide to the right, Holmes said, where it jumped a curb and struck the light post, ramming it down.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital in a Gold Cross ambulance.

“He was actually talking at the time of the transport,” Holmes said, “so he was in pretty good shape considering a crash at almost 40 miles per hour.”

The Mitsubishi driver and one other occupant, her granddaughter, were brought to the hospital by family members for medical evaluation. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time this report was taken.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was cited for following too close, Holmes said.

The motorcycle was damaged and had to be towed away.

The Mitsubishi sustained significant front-end damage when it slammed into the light pole and was towed from the scene.

Northbound traffic on Bluff Street between West 300 South and West 200 South was blocked and diverted to a side street for approximately 30 minutes while the vehicles were towed and the scene was cleared with assistance from St. George Fire Department.

City street crews arrived to remove the light pole from the road.

“Usually they are pretty quick at getting those things fixed within the day,” Holmes said of light pole repair efforts by street crews.

The city’s risk manager will assess liability, Holmes said, and either the driver of the Mitsubishi or her insurance could be held responsible for the damage and repair costs of the light pole.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.