September 3, 1946 — March 8, 2017

Gregory Lawton was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to John and Marie Lawton. Gregory married his eternal sweetheart, Phyllis Hinton, in the Mesa, Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in May 1969. He passed away in his home in Hurricane, Utah, from heart failure, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1970. He loved to learn and took every opportunity to increase his knowledge and skill.

Gregg spent his life helping others: two years as a school teacher, 34 years as an adjudicator for the State of Utah Department of Workforce Services, 41 years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, 30 years at Dixie Care and Share/Hurricane Food Bank and 13 years as Hurricane Valley Heritage Park Foundation President. He also served in various church callings, some of which included 38+ years as ward clerk/stake auditor, 10 years as scout master/leader and 50 years as a dedicated home teacher. Most of all was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Gregg died as he lived, in the service of others. He will be truly missed by all those who loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Hinton Lawton; their children: Gregory Scott Lawton (Ann), Lesa Marie Deadman (Robert), Clinton Anthony Lawton (Melissa), Lanna Lynnet Ray (Danny), John Carlon Lawton (Callie) and Loren William Lawton (Asenath); and 29 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Lawton; his brother and nephew, Jeffrery and Buddy Lawton; granddaughter Kathyerine “Kate” Anne Lawton; and in-laws Carlon and Verna Hinton.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in the Hurricane Stake Center chapel, 677 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah.

There will be visitations held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and again from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, at the same location.

Internment will take place at the Hurricane City Cemetery following the funeral.

