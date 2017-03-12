Prep soccer: Southern teams go 2-3 in non-region matches

Desert Hills vs. Maple Mountain, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Mar. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Five of the six Region 9 teams took to the field again to finish out the first week of the high school soccer season. Snow Canyon continued to impress with yet another road win against a larger school and Hurricane also got a key win. Maple Mountain, the No. 1 team in the 4A ranks, finished its southern Utah road swing with a 2-1 record after Saturday’s win against Desert Hills.

Maple Mountain 3, Desert Hills 1

Desert Hills not only gave up its first goals of the season, but also suffered its first loss of the season to Maple Mountain 3-1.

The Thunder allowed two goals in the first half, but played the Golden Eagles to a 1-1 draw in the second half, resulting in the loss.

The Thunder’s Hunter Nielson scored the only goal for DH. Maple Mountain’s Chris Reeves, Hunter Jacobson and Thomas Bastian each scored a goal.

The Thunder are now 2-1 on the year, having played three 4A schools to start the season. D-Hills has two shutout wins to go with Saturday’s loss.

Desert Hills will host Canyon View Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Hurricane 2, Morgan 0

Hurricane hosted Morgan in the St. George tournament and sent the Trojans home with a 2-0 loss.

Tigers head coach Jeff Fry was happy with the win and with the chance to face Morgan.

“We’ve got some things that we need to work on,” Fry said. “We’re happy with the way that we’re progressing, and how we’re starting to get more in tune with the system we are trying to play. We lost some kids from last year, and we’ve got some kids filling those gaps nicely. I was excited about this game against Morgan because they were ranked No. 12 and we were No. 11 in 3A, and we were No. 66 and they were No. 67 in the state, so it was like facing our equal.”

The Tigers’ Kaige Steglich and Bryce Hubbard shared the shutout Saturday to still avoid conceding a goal this season. Steglich is coming back from an off-season knee injury.

“Our defense definitely helped a lot,” Fry said. “They still had more shots than we wanted them to have. We allowed 22 shots, eight of them were on frame. Our defense made it difficult for them. I was really happy with my younger defense really stepping up.”

Dan Brubaker scored both of the goals for the Tigers. The first was thanks to a great pass from Tate Langston. The second one was a penalty kick which Brubaker also earned. These two goals bring his goal total to three on the season.

“I’m happy with our boys and the progress,” Fry said. “It’s a progress, and as they learn to trust each other, the sky is the limit.”

Hurricane next plays at Stansbury Monday at 3:30 p.m.

“I can tell today that our boys were a little more tired. Our main thing will be hydrating,” Fry said. “It will be a fun trip going up. I expect Stansbury to be the toughest team that we’ll be up against this preseason until West. We’re trying to give ourselves a leg up for our tough Region 9.”

Snow Canyon 5, Provo 0

In Provo, the Warriors extended their undefeated season to three games after demolishing Provo 5-0.

Snow Canyon took a 3-0 lead into the half and never looked back, scoring two more in the second half.

The Warriors were led by Ben Kemp with two goals, while Dillon Hargis, Jaxon Clark and Kolton Barber scored one goal each.

Keeper Quinn Hargis recorded his second shutout of the season.

Captain Max Kemp took a break from scoring, but still contributed with two assists. Kaden Wittwer and Kolton Barber also recorded assists.

Snow Canyon next faces Copper Hills at home Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Skyridge 1, Cedar 0

Cedar couldn’t find the back of the net to tie the game up against Skyridge as the Redmen fell 1-0.

The Falcons scored in the first half, but defense ruled the second half for both teams as no more goals were scored.

Skyridge’s Jaxon Sorensen scored the lone goal in the match. The Falcons’ Andy Witt and Ben Williams shared the shutout.

Cedar will play next at Juan Diego Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Alta 8, Pine View 0

Pine View couldn’t seem to stop Alta as the Panthers got annihilated by the Hawks 8-0.

Alta scored five goals in the first half, but Pine View couldn’t stop them much better in the second half as the Hawks added three more.

Alta’s Jett Sollis and Kenny Kocherscheidt scored two goals each. Dylan Heaton, Jack Anderson, Noah Plowman and Seth Lowry all added a goal each.

Keeper Adam Teerlink kept the sheet clean for the Hawks.

Alta leaves St. George going 2-0, beating both Dixie and Pine View.

Pine View next plays at Canyon View Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.