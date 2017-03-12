No Filter: Touring St. George all in 1 day

ST. GEORGE — If you had one day to show a newcomer around Southern Utah, where would you take them? “No Filter Show” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair hop on Harleys and make the rounds of the best of the best.

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 131

One more thing: Find this week’s spotlight, answer the question for the reward.

