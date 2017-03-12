State commits funding to university’s Human Performance Center

Rendering of the Human Performance Center to be built on the Dixie State University campus, groundbreaking planned for September, along 700 East in St. George, Utah | Image courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Dixie State University is set to add new a building to its campus and possibly increase its tuition fees in the near future.

The close of the 2017 general session of the Utah Legislature brought funding for the Dixie State projects, programs and more. Chief among those items receiving funds is the school’s anticipated Human Performance Center.

While the Legislature wrapped up Thursday night, DSU’s Board of Trustees met Friday morning and approved a 4-7 percent increase, according to Dixie Sun News.

Human Performance Center

“The entire Dixie State University community is beyond appreciative of the legislators’ support of our institution,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said. “The Human Performance Center will greatly benefit the university as we continue to make significant strides in increasing academic offerings in health and human performance.”

The facility will lend Dixie State the resources necessary to offer academic programs in exercise science, sports and recreation management, health administration and population health as well as partner with the University of Utah to offer physical therapy and occupational therapy degrees.

The center will sport campus recreational and exercise facilities and include a track, a climbing wall, a 50-meter swimming pool and indoor basketball courts that can be converted into an indoor soccer venue

The Human Performance Center will also be equipped to host local, regional and state high school games, Huntsman World Senior Games competitions and community-sponsored sports events.

“Not only will the facility be a great addition to the campus landscape,” Williams said, “it will also be an asset to the entire county.”

The expected 150,000-square-foot facility will built on University Avenue/700 East in front of the Student Activities Center where a parking lot currently sits.

The Legislature appropriated $8 million for the Human Performance Center over the next two years, with $25 million already raised through student fees and donations from Washington County, the city of St. George and private donors.

The Legislature also committed the following:

$4.7 million in bond authorizations for the expansion of Legend Solar Stadium.

$244,200 toward the costs associated with Dixie State’s enrollment growth.

$500,000 for academic support for student-athletes, funding efforts to improve student-athletes’ graduation rates.

$150,000 in ongoing money to support Dixie State’s efforts to prepare students to meet the significant demand for quality computer programmers, designers and web developers in the technology marketplace.

Another $962,100 to increase employee compensation and benefits.

Ground is expected to be broken for the Human Performance Center in September.

Increased tuition

Dixie State’s Board of Trustees met Friday and approved a tuition hike, according to the Dixie Sun News.

The approved 4-7 percent increase will take effect in the fall. Utah students will see an increase of about $84-$144 per semester and out-of-state students will see an increase of about $262-$459 per semester.

The tuition needs to increase in order to provide competitive pay that will attract top-notch faculty and administrative staff, while also funding the expansion of the school’s catalog of programs, one of the trustees said. Despite the rate hike, university officials say Dixie State remains one of the least expensive universities in Utah.

The proposed tuition increase goes before the Board of Regents for approval later this month.

