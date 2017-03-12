Tips to defend your business from cyberattacks

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — You need only tune into the news to see that cybercrimes are a very real threat. From viruses to malware, everyday computer use and online browsing can leave you vulnerable to hackers who want your valuable information.

If you have a small business, your risk of a cyberattack is likely even higher, especially if you do not have the resources or know-how to enact effective security policies. In addition to engaging an information technology professional to help you identify and mitigate your cyberrisks, consider using these tips from Entrepreneur.com to keep your business safe:

Analyze your email security to identify potential threats

If you’re not protecting your company emails and other electronic communications with encryption, you should. This will make it harder for hackers to succeed in accessing your data.

Do the obvious: Install malware, spyware and firewall programs

There are many good, cost-effective software programs you can use to protect your business from incoming cyberattacks such as those made by Malware Bytes, McAfee and Norton. Part of the protection plan for your business should be to install these programs on every work-related computer to help catch and eliminate threats.

Power up your password policies

Passwords are your first line of defense against cybercriminals, so make sure that you and your employees know how to use them effectively. While using longer, complex passwords and changing them frequently may be a bit of a hassle, it’s a crucial strategy for avoiding a devastating cyberattack.

Train your employees to recognize suspicious online activity

It’s definitely a good idea to school yourself on how to avoid being a victim of a cyberattack, but unless you’re a solopreneur, you need to make sure that your employees know how to protect themselves and your business, too. Be sure to provide formal computer and online security procedures and information that will help your staff spot and stop potential threats before they do damage to your business.

Protecting your company against cyber crimes is an absolute must in today’s business environment. Use the tips above to help you get started and be sure to reevaluate your cyber protection plan at regular intervals to defend your business against new and emerging threats.

