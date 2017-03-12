Community holds vigil for cat tortured to death; $47,000 reward offered

Sage the cat lounges in a blanket. He was later found severely tortured and died of his injuries, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of China Cassel, St. George News

ALERT: This report includes details and visual material that may not be appropriate for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

ST. GEORGE — Members of the Clearfield community gathered Sunday afternoon to promote awareness of animal abuse and honor the life of a cat named Sage, who died Thursday after being severely tortured. A reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible has grown to $47,000.

After having gone missing for a few days, Sage reportedly returned home Wednesday morning badly beaten and abused, barely able to move. The cat suffered multiple broken bones and someone apparently applied hot glue to the animal’s eyes and genitalia.

The cat was treated but ultimately died from his injuries.

Since then, the family has received an outpouring of support from people around the world with words of support and monetary donations toward the reward fund, which has since grown substantially since its initial offering of $2,500 to $47,000.

Over 150 people attended the candlelight vigil in a show of support for the mourning family, which included a moment of silence and an announcement by the Humane Society of Northern Utah of a new funding effort toward future animal abuse cases, according to a report by Fox 13 News.

While the case remains the subject of investigation by Clearfield Police, anyone with information may call Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200 or John Fox, Humane Society of Utah chief investigator, at 801-261-2919 ext. 210.

