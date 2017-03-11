‘The Southern Quill’ seeks art and writing submissions from all ages

Composite images courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “The Southern Quill,” Dixie State University’s student-run literary journal, is now accepting final submissions from residents of Utah and Clark County, Nevada, for its 2017 issue.

The journal’s circulation goes back to 1951 and gives artists and writers an outlet through which they can share visual art and creative writing, including poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction.

“We are proud to continue the journal’s more-than-60-year tradition and hope to represent and promote talented creative people in our state and region,” said Cindy King, adviser over “The Southern Quill” and assistant professor of creative writing. “Although we accept work in all forms — from traditional to experimental — we look for the most original and compelling submissions from artists and writers in our community.”

King explained that she feels the journal gives a voice to those who may otherwise remain unseen and unheard while also providing an enriching experience for its DSU student staff.

“I hope to instill in student staff members the excitement I feel when discovering new work from artists and writers as well as the sense of accomplishment and pride that comes with the successful completion of a finished product,” she said. “It really embodies DSU’s ‘active learning. active life.’ motto. Our editors and staff gain hands-on, real world experience in publishing, and it shapes students into critical thinkers and problem solvers.”

Dixie State student Bailee Christiansen is the managing editor for the publication and encourages both young and old creative writers and artists to submit their work.

“Generally, literary journals are for adults to publish their work, but we have a section specifically for high school and middle school students,” Christiansen said. “This is your chance to see your work bound in a book, published alongside other talented individuals from the region.”

All work to be considered for the 2017 issue of “The Southern Quill,” must be submitted by March 20, 2017. Submissions may be uploaded by clicking here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews