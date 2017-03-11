St. George Area Chamber luncheon to highlight student internship programs

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Connect Luncheon Wednesday, March 15, will feature a discussion on student internship programs. Pictured: Dave Gardner with the Washington County School District, one of the presenters; photo undated | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Connect Luncheon” Wednesday will feature a discussion on career and technical education internships and how interns may contribute to the specific needs of a business.



Dave Gardner with Washington County School District and Michael Hassler with the Department of Workforce Services will share their knowledge of these specialized internship programs. The primary goal of internship programs is to supervise students while they receive a chance to learn as they contribute to the success of a local business.

Stapley Pharmacy is the luncheon sponsor. Advance reservations are recommended. Those interested may register online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

Event details

What: Chamber “Connect Luncheon” featuring the Department of Workforce Services and the Washington County School District in a discussion on career and technical education internships.

When: Wednesday, March 15. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Admission: $15 per person.

More info: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce

