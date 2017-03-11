Prep softball: Region 9 rebounds from dismal Thursday

March Warm Up Softball Tournament, St. George, Utah, Mar. 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Region 9 teams rebounded from their winless day Thursday to go collectively 8-2 on Friday with Hurricane, Snow Canyon, Desert Hills and Cedar all picking up their first wins of the year. Below are game summaries of Friday’s action:

Desert Hills 3, Cyprus 0

In the morning game, the Lady Thunder got their first win of the season by blanking Cyprus. Brianna St. Clair pitched the complete game, striking out 12 and allowing only two hits. The Lady Pirates only had three total baserunners.

Desert Hills only managed four hits, but one of them was Ashlee File’s two-RBI double in the second inning to score Corinn Grantham and Megan Wiscombe. The Thunder added an insurance run in the next inning when Sophie Wilcox hit a solo home run.

Desert Hills 3, Logan 2

Desert Hills got sweet revenge against the team that knocked them out of last year’s playoffs. It started as a pitching duel between St. Clair and Logan’s Nya Laing. Laing retired the Thunder’s first nine batters, while Sinclair retired nine of Logan’s first 10 batters. Both teams would get the offense going in the fourth inning.

The Grizzlies put up two runs. But Desert Hills answered. After St. Clair got aboard, Wilcox sacrificed her in from third. Riley Stookey would later score in the inning on a wild pitch to bring the game even again, 2-2. In the sixth, St. Clair led off the inning with a double. She scored on a Grantham single to left field. St. Clair followed up with another scoreless inning for the Lady Grizzlies in the seventh to secure the win.

“Bri is such a great competitor and it is always fun to watch her pitch,” said Desert Hills head coach Kacee McArthur. “She gets in a zone and gets locked in. That makes it tough for other teams to gain any momentum. It was great we were able to back her up defensively. These close, tough games are good experience for us down the road as we prepare for region.”

St. Clair got her second win of the day, scattering three hits and striking out 14 batters in the duel. Laing struck out seven and only allowed four hits in the loss.

Desert Hills 4, Mountain Crest 3

The Lady Thunder got their third win of the day with a walk-off home run by Wiscombe. The Lady Mustangs fell back early, but had evened the game in the fifth inning.

Mountain Crest scored first with a run in the second inning. Desert Hills jumped ahead with three runs in the third. Wilcox got a two-run single in the inning. After Mountain Crest tied the game in the fifth, St. Clair shut them down the final two innings.

“This game was another battle,” said McArthur. “Mountain Crest utilized the short game. It gave us problems, but we just kept fighting and sticking wit it. Bri gutted it out and pitched her third great game of the day. We had some key hits at the right time.”

Sinclair again pitched her third complete game. She allowed six hits and struck out 14. Desert Hills moves to 3-0. The Thunder will face Cottonwood and Green Valley (NV) tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Hurricane 14, Bear Lake (Idaho) 5

In the afternoon game, Hurricane got its first win of the season over visiting Bear Lake. The Lady Tigers plated 14 runs on only eight hits. They were able to get 11 more runners aboard on walks or hit by pitch. Hurricane scored three runs apiece in the third, fourth and sixth innings to put the game out of reach for the Lady Bears.

Savannah Garner (1-0) got the win from the circle. She pitched 6.2 innings, scattered eight hits and struck out seven. Offensively, Ahley Farrar and Mady Petty had multiple hits. Petty had a triple and five RBIs in the game.

Beaver 12, Hurrricane 2

In the nightcap, Hurricane came back down to earth when Beaver put up 10 runs before the Lady Tigers would plate their first in the fifth inning. The game was over after six when the spread reached 10.

Hayley Teta took the loss for Hurricane. Only two out of the 12 runs were earned for Teta as the Tiger defense committed 12 errors. Offensively, the Tigers only managed three hits. For the season, Hurricane now stands 1-1-2.

Hurricane is scheduled for two games Saturday. At 10 a.m., HHS will play Parowan. Then at 4 p.m., the Tigers will get a rematch against the Lady Beavers.

Cedar 8, Carbon 2

Sage Oldroyd got her first win of the season from the circle in the morning game for Cedar.

Roy 7, Cedar 4

The Lady Reds fell to Roy in the middle game. “We had four freshman combine to pitch the game for us,” said Cedar head coach Chris Weaver.

Cedar 18, Skyline (Idaho) 4

In the nightcap, Cedar rebounded to crush Skyline. Bryton Holyoak picked up her first win of the year. “We got great hitting today from Dream Weaver, Pua Johanson and Allie Meisner,” said Coach Weaver. “All three had multiple hits in the last game. They were pounding the ball.”

The Lady Reds move to 2-2 on the year at the end of the night. They play two more games Saturday. They will face Cocnino (Ariz.) at 11:15 a.m.. At 3:45, they will play Kearns. The games are at Canyons Complex.

Snow Canyon 17, Northridge 7

The Lady Warriors put up six runs in the second inning to take a commanding 8-3 lead. They slowly increased the lead until they reached the 10-run plateau to end the game in the fifth inning. Payten Jensen pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and striking out six, to pick up the win.

Camryn Johnson, Courtney Averett, Alex Deming, and Abi Farrer all got multiple hits. Averett and Abby Maynard each got home runs in the game. Snow Canyon moves to 1-2 with the win and will next play March 22 when the Warriors will host Beaver at 4 p.m.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.