Prep soccer: Region 9 fares well in non-region games

ST. GEORGE – It was a busy day on the pitches Friday as all six Region 9 boys soccer teams were in action, with some of the teams playing multiple games. Snow Canyon got the signature win of the day, upsetting No. 1-ranked Juan Diego. Meanwhile, Desert Hills got two wins in one day. Hurricane got its first win and Dixie took its first lost, while Cedar split a pair of games on the sports-filled day in southern Utah.

Here’s a look at the action, including a close look at that Snow Canyon road win:

Snow Canyon 2, Juan Diego 0

In Draper, the Warriors got revenge on the Soaring Eagle after the JD kept them from winning the state championship last year in the title game.

Snow Canyon scored early, then the teams were even until the Warriors scored again with just over six minutes left to finish off the 2-0 win.

“It was a very good match,” SC head coach Marc Wittwer said. “We played as a team. We came out hard right from the start. I felt like we played really well, especially compared with how we played the other day. That’s a good Juan Diego team. It’s not the team that beat us last year, but it’s a good Juan Diego team.”

Snow Canyon’s Max Kemp found the back of the net both times for the Warriors.

“I think we came out with our mindset to pretty much avenge from last year,” Kemp said. “We prepared well. Ben (Kemp), on the outside, that’s my little brother, he was out there playing money balls in, making good passes. Then, Kaden (Wittwer) on the other side as well, and (Kolton) Barber as well. Kolton was owning the middle. I know they have a couple guys in there that if we don’t shut those guys down, they’ll work us, but the middle did awesome.”

Quinn Hargis recorded the shutout in goal for Snow Canyon.

“I came out here swearing not to let any goals in,” Hargis said. “I honestly didn’t have to do much. I could rely on my defenders. Communication was definitely key to this game.”

Coach Wittwer was also happy with the defensive unit.

“I’ve got to give a shout out to the defense. They played phenomenal tonight,” he said.

Technical director Zac Hales was happy with the technical performance of the team.

“I thought it was a very good performance,” he said. “We’ve been working hard, getting our team shape correct. We’re working hard on our touches. Overall, I thought it was a pretty solid performance from us.”

Next up for Snow Canyon on this road trip is a match against Provo at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Coach is telling us ‘lots of water, lots of water, we have a couple games this weekend,'” Kemp said. “We’ve got to stay hydrated so we don’t cramp. We’ve been conditioning a lot lately. For myself, I need to stretch after games, because that’s something I always forget, and I’m sore the next day.”

Desert Hills 3, Mountain Crest 0

Desert Hills 1, West Jordan 0

The Thunder played two games to start their season Friday, winning both of them against Mountain Crest and West Jordan.

The Thunder started off the day with an early win against the Mustangs, 3-0.

Jonathon Rogers, Kelton Holt and Walker Heaton all scored a goal against the MCHS.

In the second game, DH’s Bridger Nelson scored the only goal in the game.

It was a great day for Thunder keeper Isaiah Hacker as he recorded two shutouts in two games.

Next up for Desert Hills is Maple Mountain at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Hurricane 7, Waterford 0

The Tigers completely overwhelmed the Waterford Ravens, winning 7-0.

Hurricane had four goal scorers, plus keeper Kaige Steglich recorded a shutout in the first game of the season.

Max Gutierez recorded a hat trick (three goals), Tate Langston added two more, while Dan Brubaker and Jeff Bjarnston both scored a goal of their own.

Next up for Hurricane is a match against Morgan at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Alta 3, Dixie 0

The Flyers found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-0 game this time, losing to the Hawks.

Alta scored two goals in the first half and added the third in the second, overpowering the Flyers.

The goal scorers for the Hawks were Kenny Kocherscheidt, Nick Lowrimore and Seth Lowry. Keeper Adam Teerlink kept the clean slate.

Dixie plays next against Logan next Thursday.

Maple Mountain 5, Pine View 0

The Panthers got blasted in their second game of the season, losing 5-0 to the 4A Golden Eagles.

The Maple Mountain scored three in the first half, then two more came in the second half.

The Eagles had five different goal scorers on their five goals. Alex Garcia, Chris Reeves, Hunter Jacobsen, Marcus Krommenhoek and Thomas Bastian each scored a goal.

Pine View will host Alta Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Uintah 1, Cedar 0

Cedar 5, Spanish Fork 1

Cedar also played in two games Friday, splitting them by losing to Uintah and knocking off Spanish Fork.

Uintah’s Micheal Colton scored the only goal in the first match. Keeper Deven Hill posted the shutout.

Cedar then took out any frustration from the earlier game on Spanish Fork, scoring five goals and only allowing one.

Cedar’s JD Beacham posted a hat trick, while Jaden Carver scored two more in the win.

The Redmen will face Skyridge Saturday in St. George (DHHS) at 1:15 p.m.

