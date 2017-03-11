Motorcycle crash launches Life Flight in Diamond Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Intermountain Life Flight launched a helicopter to assist a motorcycle rider who was injured after his bike slammed into a concrete sign in Diamond Valley Saturday.

Shortly before noon officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the single motorcycle crash in Diamond Valley with an injured rider, Utah Highway Patrol Sargent Larry Mower said.

Upon arrival responders found the injured man lying near his motorcycle after it crashed into the “Diamond Valley” city sign, Mower said. Emergency responders then requested Life Flight be dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival the man was loaded into the helicopter and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

“He’s got some road rash and bruises, but was also complaining of back and neck pain,” the trooper said, “but it doesn’t look like he’s in critical condition; it looks like he’s going to be okay.”

The investigation showed the man was traveling south on State Route 18 and approaching Diamond Valley Road where there is a curve in the road. The man attempted to make a right hand turn intent on heading east but lost control of the bike and went skidding across the intersection.

The motorcycle continued to skid until both the bike and rider were launched up an embankment and thrown into the sign where both came to rest.

“He was just going a little too fast to manipulate the curve,” Mower said, “at least that’s what it looks like but it’s still too early in the investigation to say definitively.”

The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Traffic was impacted while motorists waited during Life Flight’s landing and take-off, but the impact on traffic was minimal.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Diamond Valley Fire District and Intermountain Life Flight responded and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

