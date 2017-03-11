BLM-Utah proposes 20 parcels for oil and gas lease sales, protest period opens

Composite stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management-Utah State Office has posted a proposed list of 20 parcels, administered through the Richfield Field Office, for an upcoming quarterly competitive oil and gas sale lease, to be conducted via the internet. The auction is tentatively scheduled for June 12.

A map showing the 20 parcels for sale, collectively encompassing approximately 23,733 acres in Garfield, Piute, Sevier and Sanpete counties, can be viewed in the map inset to this report.

Additional information about the parcels is included on the National Environmental Policy Act project page of the BLM’s National NEPA Register for the June 2017 proposed sales online. Included are maps, the environmental assessment and unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact.

About the internet auction

The sale will be conducted utilizing the EnergyNet internet-based auction system. Additional details about the internet auction process are included in the Notice of Competitive Lease Sale documentation online.

Submitting protests

This proposal opens a 30 day protest period. Protests must be received before 4:30 p.m. on April 10.

Protests should be as specific as possible. Those which contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Reference the “June 2017 Oil and Gas Lease Sale” when submitting comments.

Written comments may be mailed to:

Bureau of Land Management

440 West 200 South, Suite 500

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Attn: Sheri Wysong

Alternatively, written comments may be faxed to the attention of Sheri Wysong at fax number 801-539-4237.

For information on how to file a timely protest, the BLM’s notice refers to its June 2017 Notice of Competitive Lease Sale, which can be accessed online. Hard copies of the sale notice may also be obtained in person from the BLM-Utah State Office Public Room at the address listed above.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in any protests or comments, be aware that the entire submission — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted but the BLM can’t guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For further information regarding the sale, contact Sheri Wysong at telephone 801-539-4067.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Information Relay Service at telephone 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for Wysong. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman