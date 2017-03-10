Boys soccer: Dixie stuns Maple Mountain; Cedar battles past Canyon View

Dixie vs. Maple Mountain, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Mar. 9, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

The Dixie and Cedar boys soccer teams recorded memorable wins on Thursday.

Dixie beat highly-touted Maple Mountain, the No. 1-ranked team in 4A, and did it convincingly. Cedar, meanwhile, hosted cross-town rival Canyon View and came away with a hard-fought and close win.

Dixie 3, Maple Mountain 0

The Flyers have started the season strong, recording a pair of shutouts to open the 2017 campaign.

Dixie’s defense continues to shine, while the offense has scored six goals in the first two games of the season.

Flyers head coach Burt Myers was happy with the win over a top 4A program.

“I thought when we took the start of the game to the end, we held majority of the possession,” Myers said. “We controlled the tempo of the game. We’re trying to find our best positions. When the ball came in our third of the field, our defense played really well.”

Keeper Bridger Wright has yet to allow a goal this year.

“Whenever they launched a big shot, or had a corner, Bridger is pretty long,” Myers said. “He pretty much mopped up anything like that.”

The goal scorers for Dixie were Oscar Quintero, who scored two, and Thayne Reid.

Myers also thought the team progressed from its last game against Canyon View to this game.

“With the things we’re trying to accomplish this year, it was better than last game,” he said. “That gives me the confidence that kids are trying hard and trying to remember to progress and become better.”

Next up for the Flyers is a match against Alta Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Walt Brooks Stadium.

“You try to prepare the best for each game, but in Alta’s case, that’s a very disciplined team,” Myers said. “We have to be very disciplined against them. If not, they will take advantage of you.”

Cedar 2, Canyon View 1

Cedar opened the season with a close win over the Falcons Thursday afternoon.

Cedar scored its two goals before Canyon View scored late.

Cedar head coach Scott Kamachi was happy, especially considering it was the first game of the season.

“It feels good to get a win to start off,” he said. “We lost to CV last season in the playoffs. It gave us an idea of what we need to work on. Region 9 is always really tough, and we hope to do a little better than we did last year and place better than we did in region last year.”

JD Beachum scored both goals for Cedar, while Kellen Bowden scored the goal for Canyon View.

“It was pretty even the first 20 minutes or so,” Kamachi said. “Then we had some opportunities and then JD (Beachum) scored one in the first half, then he got another one in the second half. They scored with two or three minutes left in the game. For a first game, it was pretty good. We need to get in better shape.”

Cedar next plays Uintah Friday morning followed by Spanish Fork at 6:30 p.m at the St. George Tournament. The Redmen will finish out the first week with a match against Skyridge Saturday at 1:15 p.m.. All of those games are played in St. George at Desert Hills High School.

“We’ll get some other players in the games,” Kamachi said. “We had some cramping issues today, so we will have to drink more water and be prepared. We’re looking forward to the season, just looking to improve on last year and it’s going to be fun.”

