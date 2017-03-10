Letter to the Editor: BLM’s moral obligation to protect public lands surrounding Zion National Park

This is a composite image for illustration. An oil well is overlaid on a background photo showing the Zion National Park region in Southern Utah. | Stock images, St. George News

OPINION — An open letter to the Bureau of Land Management, regarding the Saint George Field Office environmental assessment prepared for the June 2017 Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Washington County Utah; just west of Zion National Park.

It defies logic to degrade the aesthetic and ecological values of the region surrounding Zion National Park ― for that matter, any public lands bordering wilderness ― through industrialized air, noise, water and light pollution that will adversely effect (sic) local communities, and ultimately hobble whole ecosystems into token islands of biodiversity.

If the impending reality of ecological disaster and looming threat of mass extinction isn’t powerful enough to instill a desire for a reset when it comes to America’s energy needs, perhaps stable employment in rural areas ― jobs that outlast cycles of boom and bust, and the inevitable decline of global dependence on unsustainable, environmentally destructive fossil fuels ― will. Then, perhaps, we can dispense with the “irritable grasping after reason” and rekindle our legacy of profound environmental ethics that has been a source of inspiration and guidance to all the world.

Submitted by BRAD STONEBRAKER, Astoria, Queens, New York.

