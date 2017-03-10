Jennie Stilson

October 25, 1954 — March 8, 2017

Jennie Lynn Christiansen Stilson passed away peacefully at her home on March 8, 2017, with her family and loved ones surrounding her after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born on Oct. 25, 1954, in Mayfield, Utah, to Harold McNeil and Ruth Beck Christiansen.

In her early years, she enjoyed spending time doing anything with family and friends. She loved outdoor activities and sporting events and anything else that her children were involved in. Jennie loved learning and graduated from Snow College. She shared this love of learning with her children and those around her. She was a voracious reader and even spent time as a school librarian. Jennie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings and capacities over the years and enjoyed sharing her testimony with those around her. Her greatest calling and joy in life was motherhood.

She married Blaine Stilson on June 30, 1973, in the Manti Utah LDS Temple where they were sealed for time and eternity. Jennie is survived by her husband, Blaine; her four children: Jason and Mindy Stilson of St. George; Brandon and Shanna Stilson of Santaquin; Chelsie and Sean Wasden of Nampa, Idaho; and Shan and Haleigh Stilson of St. George; her mother, Ruth Beck Christiansen of Mayfield, Utah; and 19 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers and sister; Karl Christiansen, Randy Christiansen and Lana Hogan. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Christiansen, and brothers, Mark and Howard Christiansen.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. at the LDS Morningside Stake Center, 879 S. River Road in St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 10, at Spilsbury Mortuary from 5-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 11, proceeding the funeral at the LDS Morningside Stake Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be at the St. George Cemetery under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary.

Interment will be at the St. George Cemetery under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary.