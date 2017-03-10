Nevada authorities seek road rage suspect in 3-car hit-and-run crash

A Ford Mustang and Honda Accord are damaged after a hit-and-run crash involving a suspected case of road rage, Clark County, Nevada, March 9, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Nevada Highway Patrol

ST. GEORGE — Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in a three-car crash with serious injuries.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday, witnesses reported a case of suspected road rage involving two cars entering IR 215 in Las Vegas.

The suspect is described as a white female with blond hair driving a gray or black four-door passenger car. The car toward which she was reportedly driving aggressively was a blue Toyota Scion.

The suspect struck the Scion on eastbound IR 215 just north of the US 95 ramps. The incident ended up causing a three-car crash involving the Toyota, a gray Honda Accord and a blue Ford Mustang.

“The suspect vehicle never stopped at the scene and was last seen eastbound on the IR 215,” according to a news release by Nevada Highway Patrol.

Two people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the suspect’s car has light to moderate damage on its left side.

The suspect could face felony hit-and-run charges, according to the news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has possible information about the suspect or her vehicle is asked to contact Trooper G. Liedkie at 702-432-4424 or dial *NHP from a mobile device.

More information can also be obtained from Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel at 702-469-3882 or Trooper Jason Buratczuk at 702-533-6808.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

