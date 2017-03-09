Tri-State ATV Jamboree rumbles into Southern Utah

Tri-State Jamboree participants on a trail ride, Hurricane, Utah, circa March 2015 | Photo courtesy of Tri-State ATV Club, St. George News

HURRICANE — More than 500 riders of off-road vehicles are converging in Southern Utah this week to enjoy the beautiful scenery and friendship that greets participants during the 14th annual “Tri-State ATV Jamboree.”

The Jamboree is headquartered at the fairgrounds at the Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane, but sends riders all over Washington and Kane counties as well as Mohave County, Arizona. Rides vary in distance between 35 and 65 miles.

“This is a super event for the entire family,” said Dale Grange, president of the Tri-State ATV Club that runs the event. “I estimate the majority of participants attend as a couple or small family, which helps lend a close-knit feeling to our Jamboree.”

The Tri-State ATV Club was founded so its members would be able to associate and enjoy the extensive motorized recreation opportunities the area offers.

Grange said the Tri-State club supports the responsible, multiple use of public lands – and recognizes the rights of private property owners.

The organization’s goal is to create a partnership between local, state and federal agencies, private land owners and recreational enthusiasts to identify and improve a trail system for the enjoyment of responsible riders, Grange said.

“This event really showcases one of the most significant attributes of the area: our beautiful public lands,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission.

“During the Jamboree the entire region seems to come alive with energy. It’s such a unique experience and is made possible because of the ease of accessibility to these public lands,” Lewis added.

This year the Jamboree expects 550 riders, a jump of approximately 100 from 2016. Grange attributes this increase in popularity to the beauty of the region and wealth of great experiences had by previous participants.

“We started as a very local event with about three-quarters of the participants being from the St. George area,” Grange said. “Since then the Jamboree has attracted many more folks from outside the region – and they keep coming back because they can’t get enough of our warm weather and beautiful scenery.”

Registration is closed for this year’s Jamboree, which ends March 11. Next year’s event is slated for March 14-17, 2018. For information, go to thetristateatvclub.com.

