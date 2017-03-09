Pain, Injury and Brain Centers expands in St. George

Image by pixologicstudio / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Pain, Injury and Brain Centers of America have gone from one clinic that opened on North Mall Drive in St. George in July 2016 to working with franchise lawyers to take it nationwide in a matter of months. The LLC attributes its rapid rate of growth to its Class 2 medical device that combines microcurrents of electricity with artificial intelligence to help the body heal.

According to its news release, Pibcoa’s treatment, called A.I. myoneurvascular therapy, stimulates the body’s ability to heal almost 500 percent with a 95 percent success rate without drugs or an invasive medical procedure. There aren’t many conditions Pibcoa doesn’t treat, its release states.

“If you look how electricity is made, we aren’t much different than an electrical manufacturing plant,” Kenner said. “Most any condition, degeneration or disease, is a result of a disruption in our electrical system, Like a dead car battery in your car that you use jumper cables on. It’s less electricity than static electricity, so no, it doesn’t hurt, but it sure is effective.”

The technology is not new, it is old, Pibcoa said in its news release. It has been registered with the FDA since 1983. The FDA approves medications, it registers medical equipment.

Tammy Kenner, founder and CEO of Pibcoa, said she is asked almost every day, “If it is so effective, why haven’t we heard of this treatment before?”

It’s a great question, she said, with an answer rooted deep in the competitive professional athletic world. This technology was developed by the same scientific team that developed the electroencephalogram, which measures brainwaves; the electrocardiogram, which shows variations in electric force that trigger contractions of the heart; the electromyogram, which measures the electrical activity of muscles; and the lie detector test.

The team concluded that since they were able to diagnose electrically, they should be able to treat conditions electrically. In the late 1970s they treated professional athletes such as Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Wayne Gretzky and Jack Nicklaus with far-above-average results compared to traditional methods, Pibcoa’s news release states. It was decided there was so much money to be made in the professional sports that the results were never made public despite its wide availability in training rooms across America.

Kenner was trained on the equipment in 2010 and she treated professional athletes across the country, the release states. After witnessing the overwhelming results, she has made it her life’s mission to bring this technology to the general public.

Headquartered in Rochester Minnesota, at the front door of the world famous Mayo Clinic, Kenner chose St George to expand into because of its perfect demographic of health conscious families and seniors who demand a superior quality of life. In addition to the original location in the office of Troy Davis, doctor of chiropractic, the company now has a second location in the office of Dr. Jack Hinkle, 595 S. Bluff St., Suite 6, Saint George.

There are two new clinics that will be opening in doctor’s offices in the next 3 months.

