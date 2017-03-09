News short: Rear-end collision on Bluff Street

A rear-end collision on Bluff Street Thursday morning delayed traffic briefly and disabled one vehicle, St. George, Utah, March 9, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A two-vehicle collision at 300 North Bluff Street Thursday morning left one car disabled and briefly interrupted the flow of traffic.

The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. when a black 2002 GMC Denali driven by a 35-year-old woman was struck from behind by a black Acura. Both vehicles were traveling north on Bluff Street, St. George Police Department Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

The Denali stopped in the northbound lane in the middle of the intersection to make a left turn into a business complex. But rather than pulling into the turn lane, the driver stopped in the northbound travel lane.

The Acura, driven by a 29-year-old woman and carrying two young children, was traveling behind the Denali, Trombley said.

The driver of the Accura told police that she looked back because her daughter was yelling. When she looked forward again, the Denali was stopped and she was unable to stop her vehicle in time to avoid hitting the Denali.

All of the vehicle occupants were wearing proper safety equipment, Trombley said, and no one was transported to the hospital. Airbags did not deploy in either vehicle. The Acura was towed from the scene.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident.

