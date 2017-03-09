IRS: Make an appointment and save time

Stock image, St. George News

PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that service at all of its Taxpayer Assistance Centers is now by appointment. Appointment service saves taxpayers time by ensuring they get the help they need without having to wait in line.

Taxpayers can visit IRS.gov to find quick tax-related answers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The IRS Interactive Tax Assistant is an excellent resource to get answers to commonly-asked questions.

This year’s tax filing deadline is April 18.

Many people come to Taxpayer Assistance Centers looking for tax forms such as Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, when they are readily available on IRS.gov. Some libraries and other locations also may carry the most commonly used tax forms and schedules.

Other self-service options easily found on IRS.gov include refunds, transcripts and tax payments. Taxpayers who visit IRS offices to make routine tax payments should consider online payment alternatives. They can pay online, by phone or via a mobile device and get instant confirmation their payment has been sent.

If taxpayers need their prior-year adjusted gross income to complete the electronic filing process they should use Get Transcript Online or Get Transcript by Mail or review other options. Be aware that ordering a tax transcript will not reveal a refund delivery date. The “Where’s My Refund?” tool has the most up-to-date information on refunds.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews