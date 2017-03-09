TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | March 10-12
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Water Color Society Spring Show | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Jack Seibold | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture Series: Estate Planning: Issues and Tips | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Dreams of Baruntse” Photo Documentary Presentation | Admission: Free | Location: Desert Rat, 468 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Hunting Film Tour: Ridgeline Redemption | Admission: $15-$18 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Holy Order Of Wildlife Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Park, 170 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Rosin Cello Duo | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Mexico Vivo Dance Company | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Over the Rive and Through the Woods” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Cedar City Junior Ballet: Sleeping Beauty | Admission: $10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | The Beatles versus The 1960s | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arthur Samuel Cowles IV | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Devil in the Details | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lyndy Butler | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Patrick Briggs | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Layden and the Lion | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, 6 p.m. PST | Wade Hammond | Admission: Free | Location: First Baptist Christian Church, 700 Hardy Way, Mesquite, Nevada
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5; $6 with lesson | Location; Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Full Moon Snowshoe Hike | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext 4428
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Moonlit Hike | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. | True Grit Epic Mountain Bike Race | Admission: $110-$190; spectators free | Location: Santa Clara Town Hall, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Sand Hollow Marathon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 7 a.m. PST | Desert Color Dash | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Hafen Park, 450 W. Hafen Lane, Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Meet at the Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Highway 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Moonlit Hike | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
- Saturday-Sunday | Youth Ski League | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.