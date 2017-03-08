Prep softball: Defending-champ Warriors open with loss

Snow Canyon vs. Union, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 8, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Region 9 reigning softball champion Snow Canyon opened up the season Wednesday night with a home loss against Union, 5-3.

The Lady Warriors opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run by Camryn Johnson. Union would score five runs over the next four innings, however, to take a 5-2 lead.

Snow Canyon plated another run in the bottom of the fifth. But that would be the end of the scoring for both teams as the final two innings were scoreless.

Preslee Gates and Courtney Averett both had multiple hits for the game. Payten Jensen took the loss from the circle for Snow Canyon. Jensen went the full seven innings, giving up six hits and striking out eight. Only three of the five runs scored against her were earned. Madison Bostick got the win for Union.

SC hosts Weber at 4 p.m. Thursday and then battles Northridge Friday at 4 p.m. at SCHS.

This week’s Region 9 softball slate:

THURSDAY

Grantsville at Cedar, 3:30 p.m.

Richfield at Hurricane, 3:30 p.m.

Granger at Dixie, 4 p.m.

Union at Pine View, 4 p.m.

Weber at SC, 4 p.m.

American Fork at Hurricane, 5 p.m.

Carbon at PV, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Bear Lake at Hurricane, 4 p.m.

Northridge at SC, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

March Warm-up (at Canyon Complex) Cedar-Carbon, 9 a.m.; Cyprus-Desert Hills, 11:15 a.m.; Logan-DH, 1:30 p.m.; Cedar-Skyline, 3:45 p.m.; Mt.. Crest-DH, 6 p.m.; Roy-Cedar, 8:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Parowan at Hurricane, 10 a.m.

Beaver at Hurricane, 4 p.m.

March Warm-up (Canyons) – Cedar-Coconino, 11:15 a.m.; DH-Cottonwood, 11:15 a.m.; Cedar-Kearns, 3:45 p.m.; DH-Green Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Boys soccer

Pine View 8, Waterford 1

A new era began for Pine View soccer, with coach Ryan Duckworth leading the Panthers to an easy win in his coaching debut.

Pine View led 4-1 at the half and shut Waterford out after intermission.

Kai Kuma and Michael Bresciani each scored twice for the Panthers, while other goal scorers for PV were Aaron Canales, Alex Rodriguez, Axel Apiricio and Tui Lorentzen.

Pine View, 1-0, has a couple of tough friendlies scheduled this weekend, with 4A No. 1 Maple Mountain visiting Panther Stadium Friday at 4 p.m. and another 4A school, Alta, playing at PVHS Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

This week’s Region 9 soccer schedule:

THURSDAY

Canyon View at Cedar, 3:30 p.m.

Maple Mt. at Dixie, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Mt. Crest at Desert Hills, 8 a.m.

Alta at Dixie, 3:30 p.m.

Maple Mt. at PV, 4 p.m.

Snow Canyon at Juan Diego, 6 p.m.

West Jordan at Desert Hills, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Maple Mt. at DH, 9:45 a.m.

Alta at PV, 11:30 a.m.

Morgan at Hurricane, 11:30 a.m.

SC at Provo, 1 p.m.

Skyridge-Cedar (@Desert Hills), 1:15 p.m.

