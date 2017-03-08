Sen. Mike Lee speaks out on BLM planning rule repeal

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA – Sen. Mike Lee has released a video to his constituents to highlight Congress’ use of the Congressional Review Act to repeal the BLM Planning 2.0 rule.

According to the BLM website, the Planning 2.0 initiative “aims to increase public involvement and incorporate the most current data and technology in our land use planning. … including measures to provide earlier, easier, and more meaningful participation.”

Lee said the initiative would actually have a negative impact on local input.

“Instead of strengthening the relationship between the BLM and local officials,” Lee said, “(this rule) would have flouted the BLM’s legislative mandate by undermining coordination between the BLM and local officials, relaxing consistency standards and watering down state and local input in early planning stages where it is so important.”

See the video in media player top of this report.

Lee said a repeal is going to be sent to President Trump.

“Effective land management depends, of course, on collaboration and on trust between the federal government and between local officials at every step of the process. For this reason, I am relieved that Congress is going to send a repeal of this rule to President Trump’s desk. I am confident that he will have the support of many Utahns as he signs it.”

